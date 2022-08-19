New Ocean's Eleven Movie To Reunite Barbie Co-Stars Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling

This "Ocean's Eleven" movie will actually be the third team-up between the "La La Land" actor and the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star: they also both appeared in 2015's financial crisis retelling "The Big Short," though they didn't share screen time. Gosling recently starred in Netflix's wildly expensive action comedy "The Gray Man," his first on-screen role in four years. Robbie, meanwhile, was last seen in 2012's "The Sucide Squad," but has several projects in the works, including Gosling collaborator Damien Chazelle's new film "Babylon."

Though plot details are largely under wraps, a version of "Ocean's Eleven" set in the past actually makes sense, as the popular Stephen Soderbergh film was actually a remake of a 1960 movie of the same name. That version was a star vehicle for the group of artists collectively known as the Rat Pack, which included Frank Sinata, Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. A return to the retro style seems like a great fit for the heist saga, and Gosling and Robbie both possess a type of charm that easily translates to period-specific stories like this.

The role of Danny Ocean was first embodied by Sinatra before George Clooney stepped in for Soderbergh's version. While it's tempting to assume Gosling will continue the tradition of the sauve, rascally antihero, it's too soon to tell who he'll play in the reboot. Of course, any Ocean's film needs a star-studded cast to round out the rest of the casino heist crew, so if Roach's take on "Ocean's Eleven" comes to fruition, we'll likely be hearing about additional casting soon.