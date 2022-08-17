What Better Call Saul Showrunner Peter Gould Imagines Happening After The Finale

That's all, folks. After years of speculating about what would happen to the man we once knew as Jimmy McGill and Saul Goodman, theorizing about whether he'd die by cops like Walter or ride off into the horizon like Jesse; after being shocked by Kim's fate being far simpler yet more complex than anyone could have imagined, the "Better Call Saul" finale managed to pull yet another magic trick. The result was a finale that felt simple, appropriate, complex, and utterly satisfying.

Indeed, out of the three main players in Heisenberg's meth empire, Jimmy is the only one that ended up facing the law and owning up to his actions. He gets a clean conscience and makes things right with Kim (kind of), but still has to spend the rest of his days in prison.

Or does he? Though it doesn't seem like we'll get more Saul Goodman after this, it doesn't mean that the folks involved with the show don't have ideas for what happens next.