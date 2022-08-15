Why The Old Man Was A 'Nice Change' From Marvel Movies For Spider-Man Director Jon Watts

If you frequent social media sites, you've likely seen a bit of backlash against the juggernaut that is the MCU. It seems like there is always another film or Disney+ series on the horizon. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, we learned about Marvel's massive Phase 5 and 6 slate through 2025. There are fans and naysayers alike that are beginning to feel like the studio has become a content factory. With everything interconnected in the MCU and big effects-heavy battle scenes sort of a must for each story, it's no wonder that some content creators are looking for a break.

That includes director Jon Watts, who took the helm for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and the most recent entry for everyone's favorite web-slinger, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Watts was originally set to direct the upcoming MCU film "Fantastic Four," but as of April 2022, he had left the project. At the time, he told Deadline:

"Making three 'Spider-Man' films was an incredible and life changing experience for me. I'm eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I'm hopeful we'll work together again and I can't wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life."

Watts' latest project is the FX series "The Old Man," starring Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent on the run from his old enemy and colleague, played by John Lithgow. In the September 2022 issue of Total Film, which goes on sale on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Watts explained what it was about the series that appealed to him after doing three big Marvel projects in a row.