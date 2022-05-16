The Old Man Trailer: Jeff Bridges Is A Man With A Past, On The Run From The Law
Today we have a new trailer for the upcoming FX series "The Old Man." The series stars some pretty heavy hitters including John Lithgow, Jeff Bridges, and Amy Brenneman, and is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry about a man with a past — you know the sort of story I'm talking about. Wild youth, bad choices, then a call to bring some buried and lethal skills out of retirement. I'm not sure why these stories resonate so much. I'm hoping to retire someday and not have to use my old skills (which are decidedly not lethal).
Jeff Bridges plays Dan Chase, a man who used to be a part of the CIA, but disappeared and now lives off the grid. He's got two very large and adorable dogs (who probably also have lethal skills) and a bunch of weaponry. He's also got a daughter who is very worried about him. If anything happens to these dogs in the series, by the way, we riot.
Chase has been hiding for years, but an assassin comes to take him out, and now he knows he's being hunted. The person on his trail is FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow). They have a past, because of course they do. Watch "The Old Man" trailer below.
A certain set of skills ... oh wait
He's not alone in his pursuit of Chase. He's working with his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla). Also hunting Chase down is special ops contractor Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe). Chase rents a room from a woman named Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), who learns the truth about him. From the trailer, she looks like the most interesting part of a series that seems based on about a dozen other films, since I can't figure out from tropes why she cares that much. Also starring are Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and Pej Vahdat.
"The Old Man" is written and created for TV by Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine. It's executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, San Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff, and John Watts. Watts will direct the first two episodes. It's produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.
There are some great people in the cast, and I don't think I've ever disliked anything Jeff Bridges has done. I'm sure it will be great, but I swear, this sounds like so many other things that I'm already bored. Maybe I'll be wrong. The book was a bestseller, and it only dates back to 2017, so perhaps it has something different. I hope so.
The FX series "The Old Man" will stream on Hulu on June 16, 2022.