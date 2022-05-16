The Old Man Trailer: Jeff Bridges Is A Man With A Past, On The Run From The Law

Today we have a new trailer for the upcoming FX series "The Old Man." The series stars some pretty heavy hitters including John Lithgow, Jeff Bridges, and Amy Brenneman, and is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry about a man with a past — you know the sort of story I'm talking about. Wild youth, bad choices, then a call to bring some buried and lethal skills out of retirement. I'm not sure why these stories resonate so much. I'm hoping to retire someday and not have to use my old skills (which are decidedly not lethal).

Jeff Bridges plays Dan Chase, a man who used to be a part of the CIA, but disappeared and now lives off the grid. He's got two very large and adorable dogs (who probably also have lethal skills) and a bunch of weaponry. He's also got a daughter who is very worried about him. If anything happens to these dogs in the series, by the way, we riot.

Chase has been hiding for years, but an assassin comes to take him out, and now he knows he's being hunted. The person on his trail is FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow). They have a past, because of course they do. Watch "The Old Man" trailer below.