How Jeff Bridges Changed Crazy Heart Director Scott Cooper's Life [Exclusive]

/Film's Jack Giroux caught up with director Scott Cooper while the filmmaker is out promoting his upcoming movie "Antlers." The topic of "Crazy Heart" came up, specifically the casting of Jeff Bridges and how the actor's involvement changed his life. Cooper said:

"Firstly, let me just say, I wrote "Crazy Heart" for Jeff Bridges. When he said yes and made the film, it completely changed my life. Jeff means more to me than almost anyone in this industry. I'm still very, very close with him. One of the tenants to Jeff's success as a human is he spreads love and joy, especially in very cynical times in which we live. He does do that. It permeates the entire set and it sets a tone of love and compassion and sympathy and vulnerability that I think courses through that movie. I'm a better man for having worked with Jeff Bridges."

If you need to know the kind of energy that Bridges brings to the set, in his book, "The Dude and the Zen Master," the actor revealed that he joins hands with the entire crew and says some encouraging words to start production, and of course he did that on "Crazy Heart" too.