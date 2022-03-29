Shining Girls Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Attempts To Catch A Killer In A Reality-Shifting Mystery Series

At this point, if anyone in Hollywood is selling a story that happens to center on a haunted, damaged, and obsessively driven woman, they sure as hell better be giving Elisabeth Moss a call. The supremely talented star of "Mad Men," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Her Smell," "The Invisible Man," and "Shirley" (among many, many other notable projects, of course) has all but cornered the market in playing these specific types of leads, going above and beyond to embody such rich characters with a fierce and unwavering sense of commitment. It's not really overselling things to state that the results, thus far, have been consistently spectacular.

So wouldn't you know it, Elisabeth Moss is back once more and lending her intensely watchable appeal to yet another dark and surreal thriller. "Shining Girls" is Apple TV+'s latest series, telling the story of a woman left for dead by an assailant years ago ... one who seems to be back and setting his sights on several other woman, as well. With the cast involved, this straightforward premise would already be interesting enough, but there's inevitably a twist at work here. Nothing, as it turns out, is as it seems. That's the overriding atmosphere and tone set by the new trailer for the upcoming series, informing potential audiences to expect the unexpected. Check it out below!