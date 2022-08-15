Universal Becomes First Studio To Gross $3 Billion In A Calendar Year Since 2019

Are movie theaters finally back? Depends on who you ask, but one thing is for sure: Universal Pictures movies are certainly proving that audiences want to return to their local multiplex. The company announced on Sunday that it has grossed over $3 billion worldwide in a calendar year, making it the first studio since the pandemic began in 2020 to achieve this milestone.

The banner year comes courtesy — in large part, due to their popularity and subsequent box office returns — of two new franchise films, "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru," both of which are the latest, highly anticipated installments in their respective universes. According to The Wrap, "Dominion" brought in $976 million and "Rise of Gru" grossed another $790 million — which means the two movies have brought in more than half of the studio's global gross to date, which adds up to a whopping $1.76 billion from these two films alone.