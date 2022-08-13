Stranger Things Season 5 (Probably) Won't Introduce Any More Major Characters

Following the conclusion of the fourth season, the Duffers sat down for a chat with IndieWire where they unpacked the show's tendency to introduce a bunch of new characters each season. They explained that while it's a fun way to keep things fresh, it's always a daunting prospect. Ross Duffer said:

"Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they're going to be an integral part of the narrative. So that's something with Eddie this season, where we go, 'Well, we need a character here for this storyline to really work, and to give it the engine that is needed.' But every time we do that, we're nervous.'"

That makes plenty of sense. After all, the initial selling point of "Stranger Things" was partially the Spielberg-esque '80s nostalgia but also the magic of how well the cast worked together. The group of youngsters have since become bonafide stars in their own right (Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matazarro, and Noah Schnapp), the chemistry between the teens remains a series highlight (Joe Kerry, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton) and the magic of Winona Ryder and David Harbour really speaks for itself.

After that first season proved how wonderfully those dynamics worked together, adding extra elements was understandably difficult. Especially since time spent on new characters means less time for an already sizable cast to shine. But season by season, the Duffers have pulled if off. According to Ross Duffer, the magic is in the casting process. "It took a very long time to find Joe Quinn" he said. "We can't add someone that's going to just take away from our characters if they're not terrific."