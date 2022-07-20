Joe Keery Helped Joseph Quinn With His American Accent In Stranger Things 4
Mild spoilers for season 4 of "Stranger Things."
Some actors cannot pull off an American accent at all. Then there are some, like Joseph Quinn in the fourth season of "Stranger Things," that do it so well that it shocks fans who had no idea where that actor was from. As someone who loves Quinn's character Eddie Munson more than all the other characters combined — sorry, but the charm and the Metallica playing are too much to resist — I was honestly stunned to hear that Quinn is British.
He manages the accent so well that it never occurred to me he might have had any issues with it. According to what he said in a recent episode of the "Off Menu" podcast (via Variety), however, it appears that he was pretty nervous about how he was coming across. When the co-host Ed Gamble told him it was good, he replied, "You feel like a sociopath [...] After a while I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I'd be like, 'Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I'm doing?'"
Quinn is known for his work on the BBC with performances in "Howard's End" and "Catherine the Great," but this is his first big American breakout role. That's a lot of pressure. Of course, Quinn also said that he had help from one of his co-stars.
A little help from his friends
That friend was Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, the character who went from hated bully to den father of the younger kids across all four seasons. Keery helped him out with some confidence boosting, though that accent is so good, he probably didn't need it. Quinn said, "I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was honestly so deep in it, and he was just like 'Dude, I can't save you, but I promise you it's gonna be fine.'"
Obviously, it was. I'm a little surprised that Quinn didn't go to one of his British co-stars. If you didn't know — and you might not if you haven't watched them in interviews — Charlie Heaton and Millie Bobby Brown, who play Jonathan Byers and Eleven, respectively, are both British. Still, getting the validation that your American accent is solid from an American actor must have given him the confidence boost he needed.
"Stranger Things" season 4 is currently streaming in its entirety on Netflix. Go watch Eddie play "Master of Puppets" again and then watch the Tik Tok where Metallica plays side by side with Eddie's scene in the show. It's delightful.