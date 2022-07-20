Joe Keery Helped Joseph Quinn With His American Accent In Stranger Things 4

Mild spoilers for season 4 of "Stranger Things."

Some actors cannot pull off an American accent at all. Then there are some, like Joseph Quinn in the fourth season of "Stranger Things," that do it so well that it shocks fans who had no idea where that actor was from. As someone who loves Quinn's character Eddie Munson more than all the other characters combined — sorry, but the charm and the Metallica playing are too much to resist — I was honestly stunned to hear that Quinn is British.

He manages the accent so well that it never occurred to me he might have had any issues with it. According to what he said in a recent episode of the "Off Menu" podcast (via Variety), however, it appears that he was pretty nervous about how he was coming across. When the co-host Ed Gamble told him it was good, he replied, "You feel like a sociopath [...] After a while I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I'd be like, 'Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I'm doing?'"

Quinn is known for his work on the BBC with performances in "Howard's End" and "Catherine the Great," but this is his first big American breakout role. That's a lot of pressure. Of course, Quinn also said that he had help from one of his co-stars.