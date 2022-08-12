Love, Death + Robots Season 4 Confirmed By Netflix

One of the things that makes "Love, Death + Robots" so intriguing is the sheer diversity of the stories on display. The nine episodes of Volume 3 ran the gamut, including a return to the smart-alecky "Three Robots" who visit a human world after its apocalypse to comment on how the humans might have stopped it, the heart-pounding and dialogue-free tragic romance of "Jibaro," and a ballet of alien creatures in zero G in "Swarm." The anthology format allows the creators to take things in wild directions and go as far as they want, since there's no concerns of serialization or continuing the story. They're quick bites of science fiction, horror, fantasy, and comedy, all delivered through a variety of forms of animation.

And while many studios are using animation to try and create realism, Miller appreciates the experimental nature of "Love, Death + Robots." In an interview with /Film, he explained the importance of using the technology to tell stories that couldn't be told in live action:

"... I think there's a lot of energy focused now on achieving that last bit of reality and crossing the uncanny valley, which means you really can tell any sorts of stories. But when I think of animation, I think [of] the kinds of stories that you can tell [which] can't be told in other mediums. And I hope that most of the stories that we're choosing feel like they should be told with this particular medium, because they would be hard to tell on any other."

"Jibaro" would certainly be impossible to tell with any other medium, as would most of the stories in "Love, Death + Robots." I can't wait to see what mechanical magic they pull out of their hats for Volume IV, on its way from Netflix sometime in the future.