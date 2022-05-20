Love, Death And Robots Creators Tim Miller And Jennifer Yuh Nelson On Season 3 And The Future Of Animation [Interview]

We have our first direct sequel episode in this round of "Love, Death and Robots." The three snarky robots come back and I was wondering, how does it feel to have them back and what should fans expect?

Yuh Nelson: Well, I think the three robots were such fan favorites and people were getting tattoos of them and such that they seemed like a natural thing to bring back. People loved them and we wanted to just give something to the fans. And also they're favorites of John Scalzi, who we work with all the time. And it's just easy for him to slide back into those same characters again.

Miller: You say snarky, I say incisive social commentary with a sense of humor, but they're very nice robots, as robots go. We really just wanted an excuse to work with John again. That's pretty much it.

There are so many different stories and styles in Love, Death and Robots. How did you two decide which ones you wanted to have in this collection?

Yuh Nelson: I think it's always about a mix because you want the realistic ones, but you also want to have 2D hand-drawn episodes. And it comes down to all these directors in studios that we work with have their specialization, and we wanted them to be able to do what they do best. And so when we put that into account with the stories and then mix the stories around, then it sort of works itself out.

Miller: Yeah. And then for the final round, it's just a knife fight between Jennifer and I. She has one she wants, I have one I want, there's two rusty knives in a pit.

Yuh Nelson: We have scars everywhere.

Miller: Whoever wins.