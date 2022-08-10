Superhero Bits: Spider-Man Turns 60, Continuing Uncertainty At DC Films & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! Recently, Fandango's Erik Davis had a long chat on Twitter Spaces with The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzales. The two were discussing the "Batgirl" situation the future of DC under Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. During the conversation, Davis revealed a rather intriguing detail about Henry Cavill in regards to Superman. "I've heard a story that they've asked him, and he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't want to come back," Davis said. Wait what?! Could that possibly be true? Gonzales chimed in as well saying, "I do know that the current regime, they like him as Superman and I think they're going to try." The reporter added, "This is probably going to turn into a story, I'm not sure, but I'm pretty sure they'll maybe try to [get him back]... I could be wrong."

Many fans have been calling for Cavill to return to the role, despite the fact that "Man of Steel" was nearly 10 years ago and never got a solo sequel. If this is all true, then it seems he's not interested, or at least hasn't heard anything enticing enough yet. Stay tuned.