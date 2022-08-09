My Best Friend's Exorcism First Look: Elsie Fisher And Amiah Miller Possess The 1980s

The script of "Jennifer's Body" said it best, "Hell is a teenage girl." In the latest addition to the teen girl horror movie collection, Elsie Fisher ("Eighth Grade," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre") and Amiah Miller ("The Water Man," "War for the Planet of the Apes") star as besties Abby and Gretchen in "My Best Friend's Exorcism," and one of them may or may not be possessed by a demon. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Grady Hendrix ("Satanic Panic," "Mohawk") "My Best Friend's Exorcism" takes a page out of the Christopher Pike-esque teenage horror novels of the 1980s, with the edge of a post-millennium perspective.

Set in 1988, sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade, but after a night of skinny-dipping, something about Gretchen seems very, very wrong. At first, it seems like hormones with her attitude change and irritability, but strange things start happening whenever Gretchen is around. Spoiler alert (IT'S IN THE TITLE!) Gretchen is possessed.

"My Best Friend's Exorcism" is directed by Damon Thomas ("Killing Eve," "Penny Dreadful") from a script by Jenna Lamia ("Good Girls," "Awkward"). "Happy Death Day" and "Freaky" filmmaker Christopher Landon was attached to helm the film at one point, but now serves as a producer on this highly-anticipated release. The novel effortlessly captures the spirit of pitch black teen comedies like "Heathers" and "Jawbreaker," but with all of the demon-possessed nightmare imagery and grossness of a film like "The Exorcist." Here's hoping Thomas can bring the wickedly fun (and surprisingly sweet) horror story to life.