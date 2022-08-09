My Best Friend's Exorcism First Look: Elsie Fisher And Amiah Miller Possess The 1980s
The script of "Jennifer's Body" said it best, "Hell is a teenage girl." In the latest addition to the teen girl horror movie collection, Elsie Fisher ("Eighth Grade," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre") and Amiah Miller ("The Water Man," "War for the Planet of the Apes") star as besties Abby and Gretchen in "My Best Friend's Exorcism," and one of them may or may not be possessed by a demon. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Grady Hendrix ("Satanic Panic," "Mohawk") "My Best Friend's Exorcism" takes a page out of the Christopher Pike-esque teenage horror novels of the 1980s, with the edge of a post-millennium perspective.
Set in 1988, sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade, but after a night of skinny-dipping, something about Gretchen seems very, very wrong. At first, it seems like hormones with her attitude change and irritability, but strange things start happening whenever Gretchen is around. Spoiler alert (IT'S IN THE TITLE!) Gretchen is possessed.
"My Best Friend's Exorcism" is directed by Damon Thomas ("Killing Eve," "Penny Dreadful") from a script by Jenna Lamia ("Good Girls," "Awkward"). "Happy Death Day" and "Freaky" filmmaker Christopher Landon was attached to helm the film at one point, but now serves as a producer on this highly-anticipated release. The novel effortlessly captures the spirit of pitch black teen comedies like "Heathers" and "Jawbreaker," but with all of the demon-possessed nightmare imagery and grossness of a film like "The Exorcist." Here's hoping Thomas can bring the wickedly fun (and surprisingly sweet) horror story to life.
Hopefully this means more Hendrix
In addition to Fisher and Miller, "My Best Friend's Exorcism" also stars Cathy Ang ("And Just Like That...," "Over the Moon"), Rachel Ogechi Kanu ("Cheer for Your Life," "Fatal Frenemies"), and Christopher Lowell ("GLOW," "Promising Young Woman"). It'll be interesting to see how Thomas and Lamia balance the touching coming-of-age story hidden beneath the creepy situation without the breathing room a novel allows, as we've learned "My Best Friend's Exorcism" is only 96 minutes. Those worried about whether or not the film is going to hold back in terms of horror need not fear, as Prime Video has given this creepshow an R-rating.
If "My Best Friend's Exorcism" turns out well, there are plenty of Grady Hendrix novels just screaming for a film adaptation. "Horrorstör" and "The Final Girl Support Group" have already been announced as getting a film or series treatment, but "We Sold Our Souls" and "The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires" could be next on the list.
"My Best Friend's Exorcism" arrives on Prime Video on September 30, 2022.