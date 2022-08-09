Do Revenge Trailer: Getting Even Never Looked So Good

"Do Revenge" almost feels like it was made for me, a former teenage girl who came of age during the late '90s and early '00s, when teen comedies were huge Hollywood hits and everyone was trying to create the next "Clueless." "Do Revenge" looks like it has the style and fun flair of films like "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Can't Hardly Wait," but with a much sharper edge. I may no longer be a teenager, but the high-stakes emotional rollercoaster of high school drama is something you never forget. (The late '90s fashion is pretty hard to forget, too.)

In the trailer, we learn that Drea had her reputation ruined with a sex tape, while Eleanor has been painted as a sexual predator who tries to force other girls to kiss her. Each has a specific target for their revenge, and they decide to take care of revenge for one another. Drea will crush the ego of the girl who spread rumors about Eleanor, and Eleanor will prove that Drea's ex-boyfriend is a fake feminist who leaks personal information. Hopefully their revenge stays in the form of shame and embarrassment, and doesn't become something more sinister ... like killing him.

"Do Revenge" also stars Talia Ryder, Alisha Boe, Rish Shah, Maia Reficco, Austin Abrams, Paris Berelc, Jonathan Daviss, Ava Capri, and Sophie Turner, and was directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ("Sweet/Vicious.") Audiences who want to get their revenge on can check out the film exclusively on Netflix starting September 16, 2022.