Fargo Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

It's about time we start getting some "Fargo" back in our lives. It's been nearly two years since the crime drama series served us season 4, the latest from the show loosely based on Joel and Ethan Coen's legendary 1996 thriller, and season 5 is finally on the horizon.

Season 4 brought us back to the early 1950s and followed a Black crime syndicate based in Kansas City that went head-to-head with the local Italian mafia. It was wholly different than past seasons, or even the original film, and was critically acclaimed for its departure from the franchise's norms. The exciting story starred Chris Rock, Jesse Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, and E'myri Crutchfield.

"Fargo" is ever-changing — we know that now after four seasons — and it's clear the anthology series is keen to explore ways to expand its concept beyond what they have already given us. It is with that in mind that we look toward season 5, in all its mysterious excitement. Read on to learn everything we know about the upcoming season of "Fargo."