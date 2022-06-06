Fargo Season 5 Will Star Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, And Jennifer Jason Leigh

I'm not sure what we did to deserve such incredible news, but it was Variety announced today that the fifth season return of the anthology series "Fargo" will include Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh in starring roles. Creator Noah Hawley ("Bones," "The Unusuals," "Legion") is once again returning with a new venture in Minnesota set in 2019 before the pandemic could lay waste to us all. The newest season of the popular FX series will ask the questions, "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" Character descriptions for the trio have yet to be revealed, but we do know that Hamm's character is named Roy, Temple's is named Dot, and Leigh is playing a character named Lorraine.

The high caliber talent is nothing new for "Fargo," with the Emmy award-winning series boasting impressive previous cast members like Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks, Allison Tolman, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart, Ted Danson, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben Whishaw.

Quick! Everyone please take a moment and just imagine what it's going to sound like hearing Jon Hamm with a Minnesotan accent. We got a little taste of a Midwestern dialect when he played Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (aka Methuzalophsteron) in "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," but hopefully "Fargo" will allow him to go full "Drop Dead Gorgeous."