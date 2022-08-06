Will There Be A Second Season Of The First Lady?

Not every American president gets to serve a second term (thank God), and not every series about American politics gets a second season renewal. With the anthology series "The First Lady," Showtime set out to reveal hard truths about American history by delving behind the scenes on three of the country's most significant marriages. With 46 first ladies to get through and only 3 covered in the first season, this is the kind of show that could theoretically run for many more years. But less than two months after the series aired its season 1 finale, Showtime has elected not to move forward with a second season.

When it was initially announced, "The First Lady" sounded like the natural continuation of the historical drama TV craze. In the vein of shows like "American Crime Story" and "The Crown," it would take a dramatic lens to the lives of some major players in American history — but with an extra special twist: "The First Lady" filled out its cast with a team of Hollywood's best and brightest. The series stars Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit") as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson ("The Crown") as Eleanor Roosevelt. Through interweaving storylines, the 10 episode drama zeroes in on three different eras of the White House, following the journey of the three women as they navigate their complicated role in American politics, life in the public eye, and the difficult job of being married to the president of the United States.

The casting news was big, the physical transformations raised some eyebrows, and ultimately, the show itself debuted to a pretty lukewarm response. But there was still plenty to admire about "The First Lady."