Gillian Anderson Has A Production Deal With Netflix Now, As She Should

Anderson has had a fruitful collaboration with Netflix in recent years via "Sex Education" and "The Crown," and she went on to win several Emmy, SAG, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe awards for her role in "The Crown." While the Netflix historical drama took considerable liberties when it came to the portrayal of the real-life characters, it was lauded for its incredible performances, especially Anderson's imposing take on Thatcher and Emma Corrin's portrayal of a young Princess Diana.

Anderson, who plays Otis' (Asa Butterfield) mother Jean in "Sex Education," will be returning for the fourth season of the show. Jean underwent a postpartum hemorrhage after giving birth and then subsequently went to America for an education program at the end of season 3. As Jean needs to figure out who the father of the baby is and explore her arc with greater depth, we can expect to see more of her in the upcoming season.

Anderson is obviously known best for playing FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the critically-acclaimed "X-Files," alongside David Duchovny's Fox Mulder. Apart from this, she is also known for her roles in "The Fall" (starring opposite Jamie Dornan), NBC's "Hannibal" (wherein she played psychiatrist Bedelia Du Maurier), and "American Gods," where she played Media. Anderson's upcoming projects include playing yet another historic role, that of Eleanor Roosevelt, in Showtime's "The First Lady," set to premiere in April 2022.

Anderson expressed her appreciation for Netflix as a platform and her plans in terms of the collaboration:

"Netflix have been an inspiring and supportive home for much of my recent acting work so I am excited to partner with them for the television projects I am currently developing. We have a shared passion for progressive, compelling and engaging stories and I'm thrilled to announce our collaboration."

Anne Mensah, V.P. at Netflix U.K., also added her comments about the opportunity to work closely with Anderson as a producer:

"We feel very privileged to be working closely with Gillian on new projects. Her success at Netflix – from 'Sex Education' to her singular portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' – is second to none and we look forward to launching shows with her as an actress and executive producer."

An official release date for season 4 of "Sex Education" has not been revealed as of yet.