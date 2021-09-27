Sex Education Season 4 Is Coming – Let's Break Down What Could Happen Next

Moordale isn't done with us just yet. The teens of "Sex Education" still have a lot to learn about love, relationships, and the wide world around them. Many fan-favorite characters spent the third season finally coming into themselves and it would be a shame to miss out on what comes next. But no worries there — Netflix just renewed the series for a fourth season.

Netflix's weekend TUDUM event came with many special announcements and new footage from their upcoming season of TV, but "Sex Eductation" was a special case. The third season of the series released earlier this month, so there was nothing new left to offer fans — except, of course, the very good news that more is on the way. Given the twists, turns and many cliffhangers of season 3, this is great news for "Sex Education" fans. As for everyone else, this announcement is an excellent opportunity to finally get on board with one of Netflix' best-written shows to date.

"Sex Education" follows the teens and adults circulating Moordale Secondary School as they contend with all their personal drama and intimacy issues. At the show's center is socially awkward teen, Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), who has absolutely no experience in the lovemaking department but somehow becomes the resident sex expert at school. Thanks to his mom's (Gillian Anderson) job as a sex therapist and a parenting style that involves lots of manuals, videos, and uncomfortably open conversations, he has all the insider info needed to improve his status at school.

So Otis teams up Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), a whip-smart bad girl with a heart of gold, to start a secret sex clinic and deal with his classmates' problems. Their little business venture makes them some extra cash but, most importantly, the students of Moordale learn a lot more about each other and, most importantly, themselves.