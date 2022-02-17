The First Lady Trailer: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, And Gillian Anderson Transform Into First Ladies

Is there anything Hollywood loves more than a transformational character piece? What could be better than watching otherwise recognizable performers made into entirely new people — famous in their own right — to portray their life story in flashy biopic fashion?! These stories have a penchant for winning Oscars and Emmys, and lately, we can't get enough of rehashing recent events through the lends of these fictional tales. So now, in the same vein of "American Crime Story" and "The Crown" comes Showtime's new anthology series "The First Lady."

As you can probably guess from the title, "The First Lady" dramatizes the life of three former first ladies. Sporting an all-star cast (of course), the series is headlined by powerhouse performer Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") taking on the role of Michelle Obama, with Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit") starring as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson ("The Crown") as Eleanor Roosevelt. Through interweaving storylines, the 10 episode drama takes us through the journey of each woman as they navigate life in the White House and marriage to the various Presidents of the United States. Prepare for lots of political intrigue, period-accurate clothing, and of course, the real marker of a prestige drama — marriage problems!

The initial casting announcement for "The First Lady" was certainly exciting in terms of talent: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson are actresses that rarely steer us wrong. Plus, biopics tend to present the perfect opportunity for in-depth character work. Now with the release of the first trailer, we finally get a glimpse of the follow-through — what exactly do these beloved performers look like following their physical transformations? And what can we expect from their emotional journeys? You can see for yourself below.