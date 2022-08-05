The Cuphead Show! Season 2 Trailer: Let The Chaos Continue

If the actual news isn't weird enough for you, or you want to feel like you're on an acid trip, Netflix has a new trailer for the second season of "The Cuphead Show!" Let's just say that the exclamation point at the end of the title is very much justified. If you've yet to see it, the series is based on the classic Fleischer rubber hose-style animation, and was adapted from the critically acclaimed video game "Cuphead." You see those two guys with cups for heads and large teeth in the picture above? Those are the lead characters Cuphead and Mugman, and they're the least bizarre thing you're going to see in the trailer.

The first season of the show had 12 episodes, and the streamer has ordered 48 episodes total, so you'll have a lot of trippy watching to do. Last season the guys (cups?) are paid a visit by their buddy Chalice, who sort of got them thrown in jail. This season she's back, and she's ready to take them on an adventure involving pirates and a land of candy. Oh, and they're still battling The Devil, so there's that.