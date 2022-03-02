The Cuphead Show Is Already Getting A Second Season Full Of Soul Collecting At Netflix

"The Cuphead Show" is an absolute treat for both casual and hardcore animation fans. The characters are memorable and funny — just look at this clip of the Devil and his second-in-command and tell me those are not some stellar designs. It is also a testament to the writing team for the show that they managed to turn a fun arcade-style game with a minimal story into a fleshed-out show with substantial stakes and narrative. As creator Dave Wasson explained, the story of Cuphead dealing with the Devil is the throughline for the whole show. "We also have a running story with Cuphead and the Devil, but it's peppered in between other [episodes]," Wasson said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "Since it was going on a streaming service, it seemed like we'd be crazy not to take advantage of wanting people to binge-watch stuff. So that's where the idea of doing these connective Devil stories came in."

What makes the show stand out is its stellar visuals, which are inspired by the works of Fleischer Studios from the 1930s and other Depression-era cartoons. There's an episode that serves as a giant homage to macabre shorts of the time like "The Skeleton Dance," "Shiver Me Timbers!" and "Swing You Sinners!" But not all is gloom and doom, as "The Cuphead Show" has enough slapstick humor and surreal characters with noodle-limbs to make it feel at home in the post-"Animaniacs" and "SpongeBob" era of animation. Between this and "Arcane," Netflix is showing that video game adaptations may be best when animated.

There's no specific release date for "The Cuphead Show" season 2. In the meantime, here is the synopsis for the show: