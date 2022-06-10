The Cuphead Show Season 2 Trailer: Who Drugged My Coffee This Morning?

If it feels like your brain is in a blender these days, you are not alone. Maybe it's why watching the trailer for season 2 of the Netflix animated series "The Cuphead Show!" sort of fits into a world where (gestures wildly at everything out there) is happening. I don't mean that to sound negative. Well, the world stuff I do, but the series is the weirdest of delights. I'm not sure what I just watched, but I'm grinning like a madwoman with pudding running out of my ears or something. Between the old timey slang, the talking worm, and whatever else I just watched, I'm not sure that I didn't just hallucinate the entire thing.

I ... did not know there were so many words for prison. "The old hooba dooba?" That's a thing that people say? I mean, sure. I'll call it that. The more I watch this trailer, the more I suspect my cats drugged my coffee this morning. I'm fairly certain I saw two frogs on a seesaw wearing boxing gloves, and someone said, "Ah, banana royale" as a curse. You can see this too, right?