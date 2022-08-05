Disney Freaked Out About This Recess Episode, Calling It A 'Critique Of Religion'

It doesn't take much stretching to recognize that the episode is a criticism of religion, with Spinelli becoming a false prophet who convinces a majority of Third Street School that Swinger Girl is more than just an average kid. "It immediately got rejected," Ansolabehere said. "'You can't criticize religion, we're Disney,'" the studio argued. Disney has never hidden their obvious fears of upsetting the conservative right, which has a direct influence on what type of content is allowed in their projects. As the first season of "Recess" chugged along, a Disney executive named Barry Blumberg had suggested revisiting the Swinger Girl story. Ansolabehere had to remind him the standards and practices department had already rejected the idea because of its religious connotations, but Blumberg responded, "Oh, that's stupid. Let's just do it."

"I was really proud of it," Ansolabehere said. "I was really proud of what it was and what it said about cults, the formation of cults, and how we get ideas and we just can't let them go and how we shift reality to mean something else." The end of the episode reveals that Swinger Girl did not in fact launch into another dimension, but instead hopped off the swingset and went on vacation, which is why no one saw her after the attempt at the loop. Spinelli laments how quickly she got swept up in believing it was something more, and her friends help bring her back down to earth.