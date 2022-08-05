Recess Co-Creator Joe Ansolabehere Recalls Studio Notes About Recess, Hey Arnold, And Rugrats [Interview]

By the time "Recess" was underway at Disney, Ansolabehere said he and his team were cockier about how they handled notes since he and Paul Germain had already been involved in highly successful shows, and managed to get away with plenty.

On "Recess," however, there was one studio note that almost broke an entire episode. The final episode of the first season of "Recess," titled "Swing on Thru to the Other Side," follows a girl who spends her entire days on the swing at the playground and she tries to swing over the top and complete a loop. The episode finally shows the Swinger Girl as she successfully reaches the top, but only Spinelli sees her. Shocked by what she saw, and unable to find the Swinger Girl after the fact, she starts a cult to the legend of Swinger Girl and how she broke through to another dimension.

"It immediately got rejected," Ansolabehere said. "'You can't criticize religion, we're Disney,'" they argued. But as the end of the year approached, it was coming down to crunch time and one last episode was needed to fill out the season. Barry Blumberg, a Disney executive, suggested resurrecting the Swinger Girl idea. When Ansolabehere reminded him that standards and practices department had rejected the premise because of its religious connotations, Blumberg responded, "Oh, that's stupid. Let's just do it."

"I was really proud of it," Ansolabehere recalls. "I was really proud of what it was and what it said about cults, the formation of cults, and how we get ideas and we just can't let them go and how we shift reality to mean something else."

But just before the episode aired, "somebody big" at Disney saw it and once again tried to quash it, telling the team, "No. You are never airing that episode. That is a critique of religion." Blumberg fired back, protesting that "by contract, we can't have another re-run at ABC," and that was enough to convince the network to air it.

"They said, 'Okay, you can air it once, that's it. It never will be aired again' ... [but] they just forgot about it. They just kind of left it in the run-up. I think it didn't air maybe that next season again, but then eventually they just said, 'Ah, whatever,' and put it out, because they didn't get any letters. They expected, 'We're going to get a lot of letters. People are going to be [furious],' but nobody cared."

After "Recess," Ansolabehere and Paul Germain teamed again to create "Lloyd In Space" for Disney. The show was a sci-fi comedy about a green-skinned alien kid going to school. For that show, someone working at the network's Standards and Practices department wanted them to put seat belts in the school bus spaceship."We said, 'They're in space! There's no gravity!' But she was adamant," Ansolabehere said. "The problem was we'd already done a lot of animation, so after a while, someone had the idea of using magnetic seat belts. It'd just be a magnet that goes on their chest, goes right through them and holds them to the seat with another magnet behind them, so we only had to draw a round dot on all characters. No one's going to know what that dots are unless you explain it, which we never did, but that was all she needed."