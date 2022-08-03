Superhero Bits: Rumors From The Batgirl Fallout, DC Gets An Online Overhaul & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Rumors fly in the wake of "Batgirl" being canceled.
-
A behind the scenes look at "Ms. Marvel" arrives on Disney+.
-
DC's online presence had been given a massive overhaul.
-
"Peacemaker" season 2 is still happening.
-
All that and more!
Sony CEO thinks El Muerto is going to make Bad Bunny a big Marvel star
"Bad Bunny is going to be a big Marvel star...Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Kraven" - Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra is excited to welcome two #BulletTrain stars into the #SpiderMan universe pic.twitter.com/Lv4MYOzUAx— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 2, 2022
During the red carpet for "Bullet Train" recently, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra talked about musician Bad Bunny, who appears in the film and is also set to headline the Marvel Comic adaptation "El Muerto." Despite the character having very little history in the comics, the executive feels confident in the artist's abilities saying to The Hollywood Reporter, "We are thrilled to have both of them, Bad Bunny is going to be a big Marvel star, and Aaron Taylor is now working on Kraven, so he is Kraven." A bold statement?
Superhero movies lead the way in Golden Trailer awards nominations
The Golden Trailer awards, as the name implies, honor the best movie trailers annually. The awards body has released its nominations for this year, and quite a few superhero films were represented in the major categories. "The Batman" scored a nod in Best Action, with "DC League of Super-Pets" earning one for Best Animation/Family. Meanwhile, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" both scored nominations in the Best Fantasy Adventure category. You can check out the full list of nominees by clicking here.
The Adventures of Batman might finally be coming to Blu-ray
The 1960s animated series "The Adventures of Batman" has largely been relegated to relative obscurity thanks to the fact that it isn't easily accessible these days, particularly in HD. Well, as noted by the folks at Dawn of the Discs, a Canadian retailer indicates that the series will be making its way to Blu-ray this October, and it will retail for $39.99. We'll see if this listing proves to be correct or not. If it is, we should be hearing more from Warner Bros. sooner rather than later.
Don't expect updates on that undiscovered Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg
Amazingly enough, eight years removed from the movie's original release, director James Gunn has told us repeatedly that a pretty big Easter egg remains undiscovered in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Well, even if someone does find that buried treasure, Gunn isn't going to be revealing whether or not anyone is correct until after "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is released.
Addressing the topic on Twitter recently, Gunn said, "I'm putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in 'GotG Vol 1' until after 'Vol 3' is released, because I don't want to affect anyone's enjoyment of 'Vol 3' if by some chance someone gets the whole thing. Sorry!" Now that is intriguing! Does that mean the Easter egg ties into the upcoming sequel? We shall see.
Is Kraven the Hunter going to fight Spider-Man? Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays coy
Will Kraven fight Spider-Man? #BulletTrain actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson teases upcoming #Kraven film and praises co-star Ariana DeBose: "[She] is exceptional and a beautiful human being." https://t.co/c4Ce3LROrj pic.twitter.com/qkIdvwx5yG— Variety (@Variety) August 2, 2022
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is getting to enter the Marvel fold with next year's "Karven the Hunter" film, the latest "Spider-Man" villain spin-off that Sony is putting together. But the character is inherently tied to Spidey in the comics. So, are they going to fight at some point? The actor addressed the question to Variety recently saying, "In comic books, there have been many comic books that have that, so, you know? So the possibilities are definitely there. Kraven's a really interesting character, man."
Let's just say that Kraven has battled Spider-Man a lot in Marvel Comics. Though we do know that Sony is making big changes to the character for the big screen, for better or for worse. We'll see how it all plays out next year.
DC website and social media handles get an overhaul
DCComics.com is now DC.com. In a press release, the company has announced its revamped website that has dropped the word "comics" from the URL, and to coincide with that, the word "comics" is being dropped from the social media handles as well. This probably isn't worth reading into all that much, but it does come at a time when DC is clearly rebranding under the new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery. DC's General Manager/Senior Vice President Anne DePies had this to say about it:
"DC.com is a celebration of everything across the DC Multiverse and we couldn't be more excited for today's launch. We are doubling down on DC's digital ecosystem and there has never been a better time to be a DC fan and with this one stop shop, we're bringing everything together in one place to easily access and celebrate your fandom."
You can check out the site's new layout for yourself at DC.com.
Batgirl cast and directors to get a big payout from Warner Bros.?
After reports came down yesterday that Warner Bros. has cancelled Batgirl, new gossip is suggesting that the talent will be getting bonuses. #warnerbros #batgirl #theflash #bluebeetle #dccomics https://t.co/VQCzOSqwVl— Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) August 3, 2022
What's the time? It's rumor time! One of the biggest movie news stories of the year happened yesterday when it was revealed that "Batgirl," as well as the upcoming "Scoob" sequel, are both being entirely shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery. The fallout has led to a lot of developments,speculation and rumors, with Bleeding Cool recently getting in on the action. The outlet reports that the studio is ultimately going to pay out gigantic sums of money to the likes of Star Leslie Grace, as well as directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.
To what degree that lessens the blow remains to be seen. Also of note, the outlet added that the folks at DC are just as surprised about this as anyone else and yes, the "Blue Beetle" movie may be in trouble too. As for "The Flash" movie that's still on the wway/ We're still waiting to find out more, but that movie is far more expensive, and this report indicates people at the studio love the movie. However, the Ezra Miller of it all just muddies the waters a whole lot.
Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.
Lastly, "Ms. Marvel" fans have a little something to look forward to with "Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel" is officially streaming on Disney+. These "Assembled" documentaries have become a staple of MCU projects on the streaming service and essentially work like a really nice Blu-ray bonus feature, documenting the making of the Marvel's movies and shows. The trailer above offers an idea of what to expect, going over the production while offering insight from the cast and crew. Aside from the trailer, we also have a poster for the special, which you can check out below. Stream away, Marvel fans.
Witness the making of #MsMarvel. ⚡️
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, an Original special, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hzrECFyIIr
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 3, 2022