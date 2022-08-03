Superhero Bits: Rumors From The Batgirl Fallout, DC Gets An Online Overhaul & More

Amazingly enough, eight years removed from the movie's original release, director James Gunn has told us repeatedly that a pretty big Easter egg remains undiscovered in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Well, even if someone does find that buried treasure, Gunn isn't going to be revealing whether or not anyone is correct until after "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is released.

Addressing the topic on Twitter recently, Gunn said, "I'm putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in 'GotG Vol 1' until after 'Vol 3' is released, because I don't want to affect anyone's enjoyment of 'Vol 3' if by some chance someone gets the whole thing. Sorry!" Now that is intriguing! Does that mean the Easter egg ties into the upcoming sequel? We shall see.