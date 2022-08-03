John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Didn't Get The One Marvel Movie He Wanted

In an era where more filmmakers are admonishing the Marvel machine than commending it (often with good reason), it's kind of refreshing to hear the stories of the directors that Marvel actually had a positive affect on. No, I'm not talking about the Russo brothers, or any of the promising auteurs Kevin Feige plucks from indie obscurity. Marvel actually had a big influence on Chad Stahelski, who got his start performing stunts in "The Matrix" before going on to helm the "John Wick" films. The director even cut his teeth on a few Marvel sets, and it's there that he began a mentorship with the Marvel Studios president himself.

"Kevin [Feige] is an awesome guy and I've worked for him many times on second unit," Stahelski told Comic Book. "After 'John Wick 3,' he was nice enough to carve out a big chunk of time and have nice talk. He's been a ... in a way ... a very strong mentor, even though it was a short period of time."

The two have only spoken a handful of times, but the conversation naturally turned to which Marvel property (if any) Stahelski would be down to adapt in the future. It turns out that the director really only had one particular character on his mind, one who will actually be gracing the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his own film very soon! Just not with Stahelski at the helm.