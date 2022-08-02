Superhero Bits: Colin Farrell's Potential Return As Penguin, Marvel's D23 Expo Lineup & More

There is no word yet on whether or not "Harley Quinn" season 4 is going to happen on HBO Max. Be that as it may, showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern recently told DiscussingFilm that the ended season 3 on more of a cliffhanger hoping that a fourth season will indeed happen. Halpern said the following:

"I think we approached Season 3 similar to how we approached it before. I mean, we ended Season 3 in a way that it could just be the end of the season, but if we got to Season 4, it would be exciting to see how the show would keep going. I would say we left Season 3 a little more open-ended in hopes that we would get a season 4. I think we felt good about it, and so we wanted to have that energy going into a fourth season if we were so lucky to get one."

Schumacher also chimed in adding, "Season 3 definitively ends with what I would call a little bit of a tease of what could possibly come!" So we'll see if that decision proves fruitful or not. Your move, HBO Max.