Superhero Bits: Colin Farrell's Potential Return As Penguin, Marvel's D23 Expo Lineup & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Simu Liu hints at a big future for Shang-Chi in the MCU.
The "Harley Quinn" writers are betting big on a fourth season.
Marvel's D23 lineup has been revealed.
Michael Keaton has never watched a full Marvel or DC movie.
All that and more!
A new Wolverine skin has arrived in Fortnite
The August 2022 Crew Pack for "Fortnite" comes with a little something for Marvel fans in the form of a new Wolverine character skin. Glimpsed above, the skin is modeled after the version of the character who appears in the "Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War" comics. As we can see, this is not the classic yellow and black Wolverine, and more of a down and dirty shirt and pants look. Not to mention that sweet eyepatch. This month's Crew Pack can be purchased in the in-game store as of now.
Marvel unveils its D23 Expo 2022 panel schedule
Even though San Diego Comic-Con is scarcely behind us, there is lots more to look forward to on the Marvel front as Disney's D23 Expo is happening the weekend of September 9. With the event creeping up, Marvel has revealed its full panel schedule and it includes a big presentation from Marvel Studios on Saturday, September 10. Aside from that, they also have a Marvel Draw Live panel, Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man, as well as some various signings. Full details on the panels and their scheduled times can be found by clicking here.
Check out this video celebrating Spider-Man's web-shooters
Next week, Spider-Man turns 60 and Marvel has been releasing some videos as of late to commemorate the occasion. In this case, we have a brief animated clip that celebrates the hero's web-shooters, a staple of his character from the earliest days. The video goes over the many different kinds of web-shooters Peter Parker has employed over the years to defeat his many varied enemies. Check it out for yourself above.
Harley Quinn showrunners left season 3 open-ended in the hopes of a season 4
There is no word yet on whether or not "Harley Quinn" season 4 is going to happen on HBO Max. Be that as it may, showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern recently told DiscussingFilm that the ended season 3 on more of a cliffhanger hoping that a fourth season will indeed happen. Halpern said the following:
"I think we approached Season 3 similar to how we approached it before. I mean, we ended Season 3 in a way that it could just be the end of the season, but if we got to Season 4, it would be exciting to see how the show would keep going. I would say we left Season 3 a little more open-ended in hopes that we would get a season 4. I think we felt good about it, and so we wanted to have that energy going into a fourth season if we were so lucky to get one."
Schumacher also chimed in adding, "Season 3 definitively ends with what I would call a little bit of a tease of what could possibly come!" So we'll see if that decision proves fruitful or not. Your move, HBO Max.
Simu Liu hints that Shang-Chi may have a big future in Phase 5 of the MCU
Simu Liu teases his involvement in upcoming MCU projects. pic.twitter.com/vQOovTmhoA— Shang-Chi News (@ShangChiNews) July 28, 2022
Marvel Studios brought the house down at SDCC recently by announcing Phase 5 and some of Phase 6 of the MCU. That includes "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which is going to be directed by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. Well, in the above video, star Simu Liu spoke up about the announcements in a surprise appearance at the con, hinting that he's going to be busy for the next few years.
"Did you guys see the Marvel presentation yesterday? I don't want to jump the gun or anything, but I feel like there may be room for me in a couple of those, wouldn't you say? I was watching the presentation from Twitter and being like, 'I'm going to be busy. I'm going to busy the next few years.'"
He's playing it a bit coy there, but safe to say, he's probably right.
Colin Farrell seems ready to go as Penguin for The Batman 2
Colin Farrell's performance and transformation as Penguin in "The Batman" proved to be one of the film's biggest surprises. The actor is already set to star in a spin-off series on HBO Max. But what about the upcoming sequel? In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Farrell strongly indicated he is ready to go, should he get the call.
"Oh my god, you kidding me?! It's so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I've been around the block, man. That was an easy sport, I mean ... it was a joy."
Assuming that director Matt Reeves picks up the phone, it seems safe to assume we'll be seeing more from Penguin in the future.
Michael Keaton has never watched a full DC or Marvel movie
"Batman" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Michael Keaton was recently the subject of a Variety cover story (glimpsed above). During the interview, the actor revealed that he's never actually watched a full DC or Marvel movie despite being a huge part of both universes. "I know people don't believe this, that I've never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other," he said. "And I don't say that I don't watch that because I'm highbrow — trust me! It's not that. It's just that there's very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s*** to do!" Well, at least he won't have to worry about having to watch the "Batgirl" movie he was in.
Amazon exclusive Marvel Legends Venom multipack
Lastly, Amazon has unveiled its exclusive Marvel Legends Venom multipack, which contains three figures in the form of Venom, Agony, and Riot. The figures are being packed together by the retailer and are due to release on November 1 of this year. The figures are six inches tall and also come with several accessories, which you can see in the image above. The pack currently retails for $77.99 and, if you are interested in pre-ordering the trio of symbiotes, you can do so by clicking here.