What Selena Gomez's Working Girl Reboot Needs To Do To Be Relevant For The Here And Now

Get out the hairspray and shoulder pads: 20th Century Studios is developing a new version of the 1988 film "Working Girl." The project reportedly has "Only Murders in the Building" star and executive producer Selena Gomez in final negotiations to produce the film, with Ilana Peña ("Diary of a Future President") adapting the script. The site doesn't say if Gomez would star in the role made famous by Melanie Griffith, though she would be a great choice, with a very different feel than Griffith had. And a different feel is certainly called for with a new take on this film.

"Working Girl" was nominated for six Academy Awards, and considered a feminist film — for its time. Griffith's Tess is a secretary who has been treated terribly by her male bosses and her terrible boyfriend, Mick (Alec Baldwin). When she gets a new job working for a woman, Tess thinks her luck has changed. But Sigourney Weaver plays her superior Katharine, who is the very epitome of the '80s woman boss trope; she only cares about power, has a huge ego, and treats other women in business like garbage while pretending to be nice. Tess comes to her with a brilliant idea for their company, but Katharine shoots it down.

When Katharine breaks her leg, she asks Tess to house-sit. Tess does some snooping and realizes that Katharine was going to take her idea and pass it off as her own. So she poses as a person in Katharine's position, takes meetings, unwittingly starts a relationship with Katharine's boyfriend Jack (Harrison Ford), and eventually, the merger idea is revealed to be hers. At her new job, Tess vows to be the type of female boss she never had and work with her own secretary as a partner.