Will There Be An Only Murders In The Building Season 3?

"Only Murders in the Building" season 1 was a pandemic binge for many of us. The second season of the Hulu Original recently hit the streamer, and if possible, is even more charming than the first. Season 1 brought together Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who try to solve a murder in their building, tangling them in a web of intrigue, grouchy neighbors, love, and resentment. The second season has the trio accused of being involved in a second murder, leading them to become the subjects of another podcast.

Today Hulu has revealed that the series has been renewed for a third season after only three episodes of season 2 have aired. The first season of "Only Murders in the Building," according to Hulu, debuted as the most-watched comedy on the service in Hulu Originals' history, with both seasons certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second season of the series brought in new regulars and guest stars including Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine. There isn't any other info about the third season available at the moment, but we'll keep you updated once we hear more.