Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Casts UFC Welterweight Champ Kamaru Usman In A Small Role

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios made the decision to move forward with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" without the replacing the beloved actor as T'Challa. Instead, it appears that the king of the reclusive warrior nation has also passed on to the Ancestral Plane (or as they said in "Moon Knight," the Astral Plane). Now, others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Nakia, M'Baku, and Namor will step up to have much larger parts in Ryan Coogler's follow-up to the massively successful 2018 film.

Although, the characters played by Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta aren't the only big names in line to step up in the upcoming Phase Four finale. It has just been announced that UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman will also be appearing in the highly anticipated sequel. Ahead of his next title defense against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20, 2022, it was revealed that the Nigerian Nightmare will have a cameo in the film.

News of the mixed martial artist's involvement in the film came from his manager Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter. The CEO of Dominance MMA Management said,"Never listen to nobody who says you can't dream, because this young boy from Nigeria, his dreams are coming true, all you have to do is work hard." The post also included fan art of Usman as the Black Panther.