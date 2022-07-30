Netflix Sues Grammy-Winning Creators Of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical For Copyright Infringement

Let's start at the beginning. About a month after the Regency-era romance series premiered on Netflix, singer-songwriter Abigail Barlow posted a TikTok posing the question, "What if 'Bridgerton' was a musical?" Then she sang a verse of a song that she wrote and composer Emily Bear arranged. The post got so much attention that the duo teamed up to write more "Bridgerton"-inspired songs. Before long, the project was being heralded by fans. It even caught the attention of series cast members, author Julia Quinn, and Netflix itself.

The streamer went so far as to give them permission to release the full concept album, which debuted online as a freely available homage to the series. And why wouldn't they? The fan-made passion project was great promo for the show ahead of its second season. Alas, it's one thing to get internet famous and win awards for writing songs, and another thing to make money off of your creativity. Barlow and Bear went on to stage a live event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC: "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert," which sold out the venue with tickets costing up to $149. Netflix claims to have made "repeated objections" to the stage show and, after being ignored, filed the legal complaint.

"Defendants Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear and their companies ("Barlow and Bear") have taken valuable intellectual property from the Netflix original series 'Bridgerton' to build an international brand for themselves," the 25-page lawsuit states. "Netflix owns the exclusive right to create 'Bridgerton' songs, musicals, or any other derivative works based on 'Bridgerton.' Barlow and Bear cannot take that right — made valuable by others' hard work — for themselves, without permission. Yet that is exactly what they have done."