Squid Game Fans Can Soon Play Squid Game For Real, Which Should Turn Out Fine

I don't want to have to tap the sign again, but when are people going to learn that playing "Squid Game" in real life completely misses the point of the original series? The latest venture of "Playing 'Squid Game' in Real Life," or as I like to call it, "Grown Adults Playing Red Light, Green Light for Sport," comes from the interactive gaming and technology company Immersive Gamebox. Netflix has given the company the rights to create an immersive, interactive game based on "Squid Game," which will be based in a new venue in New York City's Lower East Side neighborhood. The multiplayer game will allow 2-6 players at a time to compete in challenges inspired by the popular "Squid Game" series, including rounds of Red Light, Green Light and Marbles.

"People are constantly seeking new and different ways to remain invested in their favorite content," said Immersive Gamebox CEO Will Dean in the official press release. "To reimagine Netflix's most popular show in an entirely new format offers customers more ways to stay connected to 'Squid Game.'" Immersive Gamebox currently has locations in Dallas, Chicago, Houston, and Denver, and has made games inspired by other popular IP, like "Angry Birds." All of the gameplay will take place in the company's Gameboxes with the assistance of motion sensing technology and touch screens, instead of the alternative of gathering a bunch of friends in someone's driveway like it's elementary school all over again.