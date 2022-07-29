Industrial Light & Magic's SVP Janet Lewin On The Evolution Of StageCraft, VFX Challenges & More [Interview]

You brought up "The Mandalorian" and StageCraft technology. It has been extremely impressive, not just on "The Mandalorian," but now it's starting to be used on other big productions. Is there any concern this could result in another situation where you've opened up Pandora's Box with technology, similar to how "Jurassic Park" and its computer generated dinosaurs made waves in Hollywood and resulted in a rush of effects that maybe weren't on par with what you produced for "Jurassic Park?" Is there any concern StageCraft might become a tool that is overused in a way that's not as effective as you have made it?

Well, it's a great question. I can see where that could happen. There's a lot of interest and enthusiasm around virtual production, and now there are volumes and effects houses who are getting involved in providing these kinds of services. It's not really the tool, it's the way the tool is used. With computer graphics and an over-reliance on it, and the issue that people felt like it sort of cheapened the quality of the work, that could happen with virtual production. But all we can control at ILM is the work that we're doing, and I think that we have not only the best tools right now, the most production-hardened, but we have the most experience providing these services on set for a variety of different filmmakers.

We also have the craftspeople who are designing and creating the material and the environments, who are collaborating with the other heads of department and filmmakers to make sure that everyone understands what the trade-offs are for going the virtual production route, and when you're going to get in-camera finals. It's because a lot of it is an education for new filmmakers to understand what the paradigm shift needs to be in order for it to be successful for them. And because we have the experience, we can be really transparent and good partners and help our creatives and our filmmakers arrive at the right decisions for how to use the tool.

What's the next step of evolution for StageCraft? Is that something that you guys are addressing yet?

We address it every day. We are constantly innovating, making the tools easier to use, continuing to develop and evolve our proprietary tools, but also [investing] in Unreal and other off the shelf real-time renderers. We don't develop technology for technology's sake. Our mantra is "Story drives everything," and we look for creative problems to drive our innovation. Because we attract filmmakers who have incredible imaginations and ambitions like Jon Favreau, we're going to continue to let them help us innovate on their behalf, as opposed to trying to innovate in a vacuum and hope that we can solve a problem we don't know about yet.

