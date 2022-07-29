Superhero Bits: More Pizza Poppa In The MCU, Chris Evans Advice For New Marvel Actors & More

Chris Evans played Captain America in the MCU for the better part of a decade, with his run coming to an end in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." So, what advice does Evans have for the many new actors entering this universe? Speaking with Cheddar News recently, the actor had a simple answer for that: enjoy it.

"Enjoy it, have fun. It's nice when you're making movies and there's this kind of baked-in-the-cake fan base, this group of people that are really excited to see the work, because they have a deep connection to the role. It's something that's really special to them. I mean, it adds a lot of pressure, but it's also a real joy when it works out, and you get to meet those people. I don't know, you just kind of feel this giant community that you get welcomed into. So, enjoy it."

The MCU remains the biggest thing in Hollywood so any actor playing one of the heroes or villains in Phase 4 and beyond is taking on the highest of high-profile gigs imaginable. Enjoying that ride seems like sage advice.