Superhero Bits: More Pizza Poppa In The MCU, Chris Evans Advice For New Marvel Actors & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
"Mrs. Marvel" star Iman Vellani argues with Marvel fans on Reddit.
-
We might not have seen the last of the Pizza Poppa in the MCU.
-
The Skrulls have been planning "Secret Invasion" for a long time.
-
A recent "Batman" villain is getting a spin-off comic.
-
All that and more!
Punchline: The Gotham Game announced by DC Comics
In doing our last little bit of catching up when it comes to things that happened at SDCC this year, DC Comics announced a new series titled "Punchline: The Gotham Game," which is set to debut its first issue on October 25. This is notable because Punchline is a very new addition to Batman's rogues' gallery, having first appeared in 2020. Tini Howard and Blake Howard are set to pen the series, with artwork by Gleb Melnikov. You can get a glimpse of the artwork for the first issue above.
DC League of Super-Pets gets promotional video filled with nothing but dogs
This weekend sees the release of the animated "DC League of Super-Pets." That has led to some very adorable marketing opportunities for the film. Namely, the above video features a ton of dogs playing around with various toys and such. It's remarkably simple but damned if the internet doesn't love a good pooch. Even if you don't plan on seeing the movie, this is very likely to put a smile on your face. Well played, Warner Bros.
The Mighty Thor figure from Hot Toys unveiled
The fine folks at Hot Toys have revealed a new figure from "Thor: Love and Thunder" that may well be worthy of some shelf space late next year. Natalie Portman's The Mighty Thor is getting a figure from the high-end toy company, and it appears as though they have captured the character's likeness quite well. The only downside is that the future isn't expected to arrive until the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. As such, no price has been revealed yet and pre-orders are not yet available. But you can take a look at what's to come in the Instagram post above.
Dead Strange takes the spotlight in Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray art
Dead Strange dreamwalks into Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. 🌀 See the special Blu-ray cover from artist @cafucomic: https://t.co/nNnjk8txxq pic.twitter.com/BSEiHS8BoM— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 27, 2022
Even though it has been streaming for a little bit now on Disney+, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” only arrived on Blu-ray this week. But for those who are interested in owning a physical copy of the film, that option is now available. And, in some cases, it will come with some pretty rad artwork from artist Cafu, as seen above. It features Dead Strange, aka zombie Strange, emerging from the ground towards the climax of the film. Unfortunately, Marvel didn't reveal exactly where to find the Blu-rays with this specific artwork, but be on the lookout. But you can download and print the artwork over at Marvel.com.
Chris Evans has some advice for new actors entering the MCU
Chris Evans played Captain America in the MCU for the better part of a decade, with his run coming to an end in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." So, what advice does Evans have for the many new actors entering this universe? Speaking with Cheddar News recently, the actor had a simple answer for that: enjoy it.
"Enjoy it, have fun. It's nice when you're making movies and there's this kind of baked-in-the-cake fan base, this group of people that are really excited to see the work, because they have a deep connection to the role. It's something that's really special to them. I mean, it adds a lot of pressure, but it's also a real joy when it works out, and you get to meet those people. I don't know, you just kind of feel this giant community that you get welcomed into. So, enjoy it."
The MCU remains the biggest thing in Hollywood so any actor playing one of the heroes or villains in Phase 4 and beyond is taking on the highest of high-profile gigs imaginable. Enjoying that ride seems like sage advice.
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has private Reddit accounts to argue with fans
Iman Vellani recently entered the MCU as Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel" season 1 on Disney+. She also happens to be a huge, very legitimate Marvel fan and talked about that a little bit in her recent chat with Seth Meyers on "Late Night." Vellani is such a fan, in fact, that she goes so far as to make fake Reddit accounts so that she can argue and chat with other fans anonymously. "I do have a lot of private accounts, especially on Reddit. Just, like, arguing with people about theories, I'm like 'You don't even know what's coming, man! You're so wrong!' It's so liberating," she said. You can check out the full interview clip for yourself above.
We may not have seen the last of Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa
Bruce Campbell reunited with his friend and director Sam Raimi on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," with the actor playing the role of Pizza Poppa. We meet him when Strange and America Chavez are traversing the multiverse and, though just a cameo, the character proved to be quite popular. Well, it seems we may not have seen the last of him! Campbell, speaking with Variety recently, said that he is slated to return to the MCU in the future.
"By the way, there's so many things that you don't know. Mostly you don't know that I've signed a three-picture deal with Marvel. This is not a one-off thing. And I'm really gonna be in trouble for even saying that. So, don't get hung up on Pizza Poppa. He's not just a pizza vendor. Not even close!"
Now, is it possible that Campbell is just pulling our chains? Certainly. But it also doesn't seem impossible that as The Multiverse Saga continues to unfold, the Pizza Poppa could pop up once again.
Marvel and Funko team up for animated short, Black Light
Lastly, the folks at Marvel and Funko have unveiled a new short titled "Black Light," which features several Marvel heroes duking it out with Thanos, all of them in Pop! figure form. Specifically, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther are squaring off against the Mad Titan (complete with his Thanos-Copter). And, as the title implies, they end up fighting in a blacklight-filled spectacle, which is visually pretty neat. Check it out for yourself above.