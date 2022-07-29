Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Get Their Own Spider-Man: No Way Home Figures From Hot Toys

The Lizard may be the worst Spider-Man movie villain according to our survey, but that didn't stop "Spider-Man: No Way Home" from bringing him back — along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as previous Peter Parkers. And it won't stop Hot Toys from releasing figures of all three of them in 2023.

The third and fourth quarters of 2023 will first bring two 1/6th scale figures from Garfield's "Amazing Spider-Man" film duology (via The Toy Ark). The Amazing Spider-Man 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure is based on the character's appearance in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." It features 30 points of articulation and comes with both a masked head sculpt and an interchangeable one with Garfield's detailed likeness as Peter Parker.

Hot Toys

The figure stands approximately 30 centimeters and it comes suited up in Spidey's classic red and blue costume, as seen above. Its accessories include 13 different hands you can swap out for different poses. Yes, there's a pair for web shooting and one for web swinging, but most importantly, there's a pair for finger pointing so you can reenact your favorite Spider-Man meme the way Garfield, Maguire, and Tom Holland did for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The Lizard 1/6th Scale Diorama Base, based on the Rhys Ifans character in "No Way Home" and "The Amazing Spider-Man," is sort of a half-figure that comes built into said diorama base. It shows Lizzie bursting through rubble and construction girders with Electro's lightning bolts crackling around him. The figure stands approximately 27 centimeters and you can pose Spider-Man around him for action scenes or pretend you're about to cure him of his villainy and revert him back to his human state (as Dr. Curt Conners) with the included serum accessory.