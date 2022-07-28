Why Olivier Assayas Imagined His Irma Vep Remake As A Series Instead Of A Feature

When Oliver Assayas first directed "Irma Vep" in 1996, it was a very different world for cinema. Since the takeover of streaming services, the director has noticed a shift in financing and the future of film. He knew that if he was going to return to his most popular project, he would need to adapt to the changing media landscape. The result? The HBO miniseries of the same name, which revisits the same core subjects as the original film while giving them a contemporary spin.

In the original film, Maggie Cheung plays herself, a successful Hong Kong actress. She takes a starring role in a film by a struggling French director, famously recognized as Assayas' self-insert character. The film-within-the-film is an adaptation of the silent film trilogy "Les Vampires." The director hopes the film will revive his career but quickly runs into problems as Maggie becomes more and more inseparable from her devious character.

In the HBO series, Alicia Vikander plays an international star that takes a leading role in a streaming adaptation of "Les Vampires." This time, the shooting becomes even more tumultuous, as the emotional series creator is plagued by the memory of his ex-wife, Maggie, whose role is reprised by Cheung.

Assayas and Cheung were actually married after "Irma Vep" was shot in 1996, and later divorced. In this way, the series acts as an auto-fictional sequel to its source material. The style of the "Les Vampires" adaptation was also changed to reflect the shift to streaming services and miniseries, just as "Irma Vep" was adapted from a film to a streaming show.