Justin Chon And Alicia Vikander Search For The Definition Of Home In Blue Bayou [Interview]

Justin, I like that with each of your directorial films that you've made, that you're tackling different aspects of what the Asian immigrant story can be. What made you want to explore the issue of the deportation of Asian adoptees with "Blue Bayou"?

Justin Chon: Yeah, it's also happening to people beyond just Asian Americans, but specifically, yeah I think one of my main sort of purposes of stepping behind the camera is to bring empathy to my community and that the Asian American experience is very diverse. I feel the adoptee experience is a big sort of pillar in the community, but is rarely talked about. There's not much representation in film and television about that experience, so I thought it was very important to try to represent that community.

And Alicia, how aware were you of kind of this issue? It's a very America-centric kind of story and you're coming in kind of as someone who is maybe not as fully embedded in this kind of ongoing topic. How aware were you of this issue when you came in to do the film?

Alicia Vikander: Well, I mean, immigration politics I think is ever-present not only in America, but other parts of the world. But almost aside from the politics, I mean, this particular situation that Antonio is faced by in this film, to me, was something I had no clue about. In one way, this is about children that have actually legally been adopted into countries and for me to then realize that the reality is that if not the right paperwork were filed, suddenly there is a loophole where their own home countries, their own government can't protect them and instead can use it by deporting them and sending them away, not only from their homes, but from their families and sometimes even their children.

When I finished Justin's script, and I think the last page, it did something that I hope maybe people will do watch the film, I grabbed my phone and I couldn't help myself but wanting to learn more. I just started to Google and realized then that this was actually a global issue.

So Justin, one of the first lines of dialogue in the movie is Antonio is asked, "Where are you from?" Which is a very familiar question to many Asian Americans or Asian diaspora people, but "Blue Bayou" makes this question a little more complicated, because of the nature of Antonio's adoptee background. How did you go about parsing this question, this kind of complicated theme, of what home is and what it means to, especially adoptees?

Chon: I mean, I think it is very complicated who gets to claim who is from what country and is their identity. To me, sometimes immigrants, the consciously chose to go to that country and live there and call it home as opposed to just being born somewhere. I think that in "Blue Bayou," Antonio is brought to the United States, but obviously he didn't have a say in that and it is very introspective and poses those questions about what it means to be an American. Who gets to decide what that is? Is it just paperwork and legalities or is it something that you can choose? I don't think there's a clear-cut sort of answer to that question. I think at the end of the day, that's what I hope that the film does is it poses a lot of questions and starts conversations.

So with such a politically charged topic as this, was there a line that you had to walk while making this film or is that something that you didn't want to be beholden to?

Chon: Absolutely. I mean, this movie about humans. Of course you have to help the audience understand the legality of everything and legislation that's causing this issue, but ultimately this is a story about Antonio and Kathy and them trying to keep a family together in the face of dealing with this. There's incredible amounts of love and I wanted to make sure that it felt real and visceral and that it felt authentic. These are not perfect people and I think, hopefully in success people watch this and feel like they spent time with an actual family for two hours.