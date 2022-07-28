The New Dungeons & Dragons Film Went Through Many Titles Before Honor Among Thieves

D&D nerds, assemble! The popular and beloved fantasy game is about to receive its next major big-screen treatment (ideally, one that will actually feel worthy of the rich source material, of course) in the form of Paramount's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." Hoping to take advantage of the ongoing fantasy boom, which currently includes titles like HBO's "House of the Dragon" and Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," this latest "Dungeons & Dragons" adaptation comes loaded with mainstream appeal. Led by "Star Trek" star Chris Pine, "Fast & Furious" veteran Michelle Rodriguez, and "Bridgerton" heartthrob Regé-Jean Page, the upcoming film also has the added bonus of "Game Night" directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to inject even more energy into the proceedings.

In order to go where its fantasy predecessors could not, however, "Honor Among Thieves" will have to overcome many of the pitfalls that have taken down several major productions before it — think "John Carter," "Warcraft," "King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword," and countless more. One consistent criticism among many of these movies goes back to the perception that they were simply too generic. Unthinkably, "John Carter" stripped the campy "of Mars" qualifier from its title and left audiences with a much less exciting concept. "Warcraft" almost seemed afraid to lean into the elements that made the "World of Warcraft" game so successful in the first place. And as for "King Arthur," well, I'm still not entirely sure that movie wasn't some fever dream I conjured up entirely on my own.

"Dungeons & Dragons" will attempt to avoid these fates by embracing its strengths — one of which meant coming up with a snappy subtitle. But that process wasn't an easy one, by all accounts.