Superhero Bits: The Latest Spawn Reboot Update, DC Celebrates The Death Of Superman & More

Marvel has released a new trailer for the all-new "All Out Avengers" series that is set to debut this fall. Derek Landy is set to pen the series, with Greg Land handling the artwork. It also sounds like those who haven't been keeping up with Marvel Comics continuity won't have a hard time jumping on board either as the publisher says, "From page one, panel one, the Avengers will be knee deep in the action with no setup, no explanations, and no time for questions! Beware of whiplash as you discover more with the flip of each explosive page!" Landy had this to say about it:

"The trick was to work within the confines inherent in the concept, but also to find a way to deliver what everyone would expect: a continuity of ideas and the development of an overarching storyline. I needed to find the hook that drags the reader from issue to issue, and I figured the best way to do that was to put the Avengers in the exact same situation as the reader: they are aware that this is happening, but they don't know why..."

"All Out Avengers" #1 is set to hit shelves on September 7.