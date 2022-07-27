David Krumholtz Will Play Bernard In The Santa Clause TV Series

The year is 2050. The oceans have boiled away, humanity's last surviving remnant of survivors roam the barren wilderness as rival gangs, and Disney is about to release the latest nostalgia-infused legacy sequel/remake/revival series in their vast library ... and it'll somehow make a billion dollars worldwide.

We're long past the point where complaining about Disney's (lack of) imagination when it comes to greenlighting original projects vs familiar IP will do anyone any good. Audiences have their established tastes, studios know what tends to be proven moneymakers, and that's just the way it is. So with all that out of the way, here's the latest bit of news that will undoubtedly bring us one step closer to the "Mad Max: Fury Road" future we all deserve.

Surely you remember that Disney+ is moving forward with a new spin-off series of the beloved "The Santa Clause" movie from 1994, imaginatively titled "The Santa Clauses." Well, the nostalgia circle is finally complete as one fan-favorite member of the original cast is now set to appear in the new Disney+ series. According to Deadline, none other than the ever-sarcastic Bernard the Elf himself, David Krumholtz, will be back after his conspicuous absence in the sequels to the original movie. As the scene-stealing (and somewhat dour) elf, Krumholtz certainly made the most of his supporting role at the time and will no doubt serve as a draw for even more viewers who are, once again, hastening the downfall of civilization by planning on tuning into this upcoming series.

All that said, however, this saga is a little more complicated than it may seem at first glance.