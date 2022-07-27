Moonage Daydream Trailer: Revisit The Life Of Musical Genius David Bowie
The legendary musician David Bowie, whom we sadly lost in 2016 at the age of 69, is being celebrated in the new film "Moonage Daydream." It will debut exclusively in IMAX, and take us through Bowie's career with performances, never-before-seen footage, and Bowie's narration (via archived interviews). "Moonage Daydream" joins the slate of recent films about the lives of famous musicians, such as "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman," but this time through a documentary lens.
"Moonage Daydream" comes from writer/director/producer Brett Morgen ("The Kid Stays in the Picture," "Cobain: Montage of Heck") and is officially sanctioned by the artist's estate. The film is named after Bowie's song "Moonage Daydream" from the album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" in 1971. It premiered as an official selection at Cannes 2022.
It's hard to tell how much of a narrative we're going to get from the trailer, which is full of trippy images and videos from Bowie's long career, but there are a few clips of him speaking, and some voiceover recordings. Even the two minutes we see, though, gives us the feel of this artist who bent gender, created masterpieces, and defied expectations.
'Who Can I Be Now?'
I'm a sucker for films about musicians, but this one in particular made my breath catch. Bowie is one of those artists whose death broke my heart, and made me realize how much of his work is sort of a soundtrack to my life. Silly as that might sound, it hit me when he passed that some of the music that he created was in my consciousness before I knew who made it or what it was about. That may have something to do with when I grew up, but whatever it is, I'm thrilled to know that we're going to learn more about him and revisit his work on an IMAX screen.
"Moonage Daydream" is produced by Morgen and his production company Public Road Productions,with long-time Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti serving as music producer.
Moonage Daydream illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time. Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen's (The Kid Stays in the Picture, Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) feature length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie's creative, musical and spiritual journey. The film is guided by David Bowie's own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.
Neon's "Moonage Daydream" will premiere exclusively in IMAX on September 16, 2022.