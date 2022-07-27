Moonage Daydream Trailer: Revisit The Life Of Musical Genius David Bowie

The legendary musician David Bowie, whom we sadly lost in 2016 at the age of 69, is being celebrated in the new film "Moonage Daydream." It will debut exclusively in IMAX, and take us through Bowie's career with performances, never-before-seen footage, and Bowie's narration (via archived interviews). "Moonage Daydream" joins the slate of recent films about the lives of famous musicians, such as "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman," but this time through a documentary lens.

"Moonage Daydream" comes from writer/director/producer Brett Morgen ("The Kid Stays in the Picture," "Cobain: Montage of Heck") and is officially sanctioned by the artist's estate. The film is named after Bowie's song "Moonage Daydream" from the album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" in 1971. It premiered as an official selection at Cannes 2022.

It's hard to tell how much of a narrative we're going to get from the trailer, which is full of trippy images and videos from Bowie's long career, but there are a few clips of him speaking, and some voiceover recordings. Even the two minutes we see, though, gives us the feel of this artist who bent gender, created masterpieces, and defied expectations.