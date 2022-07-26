Peacock Is Giving The Office Fans A Chance To Win A Princess Unicorn Doll (Her Horn Can Pierce The Sky!)
Peacock has given "The Office" new life yet again. After Netflix made the show popular with a whole new audience who didn't experience the workplace comedy during it's original run on NBC between 2005 and 2013, the NBCUniversal streaming service gave fans more of "The Office" than they ever had before in the form of "Superfan Episodes." The first five seasons all have extended episodes with deleted scenes, and in some cases, entirely new edits of certain sequences, including completely different cold opens. Even for the fan who has watched "The Office" dozens of times, the "Superfan Episodes" have so much new material to offer.
With the fifth season of "Superfan Episodes" of "The Office" arriving on Peacock earlier this month, the streaming service is celebrating by offering special sweepstakes where fans can get their hands on a prop replica from the series. Remember when Dwight snagged a bunch of "Princess Unicorn" dolls in the season five episode "Moroccan Christmas," where he bumped up the price on the black market to punish parents who waited until the last minute to get the hottest Christmas toy of the year? Now you can get your hands on a "Princess Unicorn" doll thanks to a collaboration between Peacock and Mattel, the creators of the "Barbie" doll that undoubtedly inspired by fictional toy.
Fa-La-La-La-La, La-La Ka-Ching
Peacock has set up a website made to look like a Dunder Mifflin employee's computer desktop (Andy Bernard's username can be briefly glimpse as it loads), and there you can enter the sweepstakes to win a "Princess Unicorn" doll. It's certainly better than overpaying for one from Dwight.
The contest is open for entries until Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET, and the winner will be chosen on or around August 16. The grand prize winner will get a set of both "Princess Unicorn" dolls. But don't worry if you don't get the top prize, 48 secondary prize winners will get a "World's Best Boss" mug inspired by Michael Scott's signature coffee mug and a "The Office"-themed Funko POP! vinyl bobblehead. Get all the rules for the sweepstakes right here.
Head over to the Peacock website for "The Office" to enter. And if you'd like a little Easter egg from the series, if you stay on the page long enough without doing anything, a screensaver will appear with a Peacock logo bouncing around the TV in the conference room, so you can wait and see if it ever makes it into the corner.
"The Office" is available now on Peacock.