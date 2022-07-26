Peacock Is Giving The Office Fans A Chance To Win A Princess Unicorn Doll (Her Horn Can Pierce The Sky!)

Peacock has given "The Office" new life yet again. After Netflix made the show popular with a whole new audience who didn't experience the workplace comedy during it's original run on NBC between 2005 and 2013, the NBCUniversal streaming service gave fans more of "The Office" than they ever had before in the form of "Superfan Episodes." The first five seasons all have extended episodes with deleted scenes, and in some cases, entirely new edits of certain sequences, including completely different cold opens. Even for the fan who has watched "The Office" dozens of times, the "Superfan Episodes" have so much new material to offer.

With the fifth season of "Superfan Episodes" of "The Office" arriving on Peacock earlier this month, the streaming service is celebrating by offering special sweepstakes where fans can get their hands on a prop replica from the series. Remember when Dwight snagged a bunch of "Princess Unicorn" dolls in the season five episode "Moroccan Christmas," where he bumped up the price on the black market to punish parents who waited until the last minute to get the hottest Christmas toy of the year? Now you can get your hands on a "Princess Unicorn" doll thanks to a collaboration between Peacock and Mattel, the creators of the "Barbie" doll that undoubtedly inspired by fictional toy.