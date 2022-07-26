Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Feature A 'Newborn' Adam Warlock, Says Will Poulter

In the original "Infinity Gauntlet" story — the Marvel Comics crossover event that was first published in July of 1991 — the character of Adam Warlock played a key role. In the comics version of the story, Thanos, already in possession of the Infinity Gems (not Stones in the comics), snapped half of the universe out of existence right at the beginning of the story, and the remaining heroes had to find way to undo his damage. In the comics, it's revealed that one of the Gems, the Soul Gem, contains its own miniature dimension, and Adam Warlock had been hiding inside of it. He escaped, and it would be Adam Warlock to lead the charge against Thanos. At the end of "The Infinity Gauntlet," Adam Warlock would take possession of the Gems himself.

As long ago as 2017, the MCU was poised to include Adam Warlock. He was pitched as a character in James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," and ended up appearing in a post-credits stinger for that film, albeit while still trapped inside a sarcophagus-like incubator. Adam Warlock was created in 1967 as a character named simply Him, in a "Frankenstein"-like story. In the comics, Him was created in an Earth incubator to be the ideal version of the human form. Finding humanity lacking, the shirtless, gold-skinned Him eventually flew into space. In 1972, Him was given the name Adam Warlock and he became the figurehead of a subsection of the Marvel universe devoted to freaked-out, philosophy-forward, cosmic adventures.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, actor Will Poulter — set to play Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3" — clarified that the version of the character he'll be playing will be less like the space-ace thinker Warlock, and more like the shirtless Him.