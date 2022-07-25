Medieval Trailer: Ben Foster And Michael Caine In The Story Of A Czech National Hero

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Czech film "Medieval," starring Ben Foster and Michael Caine. It's based on a true story of Jan Žižka (Foster), a Czech mercenary from the end of the 14th century. The leader of the Holy Roman Empire has died, and the Czech and Hungarian kings are battling each other to take over the throne. Nobleman Lord Rosenberg (Til Schweiger) uses the chaos to begin seizing land from lesser nobles and Žižka is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap Rosenberg's fiancée Katherine (Sophie Lowe) to stop his rise. She's the niece of the King of France, and could turn the tide of the war.

I hadn't seen anything about this film other than the name until now, but I'm a sucker for period pieces, especially ones that have a story I'm not familiar with. Despite it being under my radar, it looks gorgeous. Matthew Goode plays King Sigismund of Hungary, and I didn't recognize him until his name popped up at the end of the trailer. I don't even mind the fact that I can hear Michael Caine's natural accent coming through in his dialogue.

"Medieval" is directed by Petr Jákl, who also wrote the screenplay from a story by Petr Jákl Sr., based on the work of Marek Dobes and Michal Petrus.