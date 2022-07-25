Remembering Paul Sorvino's Guest Role On Star Trek: The Next Generation

Actor Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83 on July 25, 2022. His outsize personality and "tough guy" features saw him playing many characters with nicknames in quotation marks: "Hips" in "The Gambler," "Big Joe" in "Angel and Big Joe," "Chubby" De Coco in "Bloodbrothers," "Jazz" Maffie in "The Brinks Job," "Lips" Manliss in "Dick Tracy." He played a "Fat Tony" and a "Big Mike." He's the type of actor that would inspire many a casting agent to bang on their desk and scream "get me a Paul Sorvino type!" He was an institution unto himself. His final roles were playing real-life gangster Frank Costello in "Godfather of Harlem," with his final film role coming in the 2021 crime film "The Birthday Cake."

Sorvino may seen like an odd choice to appear in the mannered, staid world of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — at least outside of a holodeck — but Sorvino did indeed play a character named Dr. Nikolai Rozhenko on the episode "Homeward," which aired on January 17, 1994 during the show's final season. To put Dr. Rozhenko into context, the character of Worf (Michael Dorn) is a Klingon whose parents were killed by Romulans when he was a boy. Worf was raised on Earth by the Rozhenko family, who had previously appeared on "Next Generation" in the episode "Family." The Rozhenkos were played by George Brown and Theodore Bikel.

But Nikolai wasn't mentioned until "Homeward." As one might imagine, the two siblings have something of an antagonistic relationship. Dorn and Sorvino wonderfully tore up scenery as the bickering brothers.