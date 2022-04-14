Nearly 50% Of Fans We Polled Said This Was The Best Star Trek Captain

(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they're completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in-between.)

Greetings, Jellico fans! Our time has arrived!

The good people at /Film have conducted a poll of their favorite "Star Trek" captains, and I suspect a new epoch is nigh. Everyone's favorite captain, Captain Jellico (Ronny Cox) is undoubtedly at the top of this list, and we, his legion of fans, will be able to solider into the thicket of this article, comforted that the unvarnished truth shall be revealed. Captain Jellico, the stern, unfatherly, angry, ultra-professional who took command of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the two-part episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" called "Chain of Command," is — without argument — the single best character in "Star Trek," making him perhaps one of the single greatest creations in all of fiction. Becky Sharp, Atticus Finch, Falstaff, Electra, and Raskolnikov can retire now. They are no longer needed. We have Capt. Edward Jellico and we need nothing more.

So let us take a look, my Fellicows (a portmanteau of Jellico and fellows; it's what we call our tribe), and see the truth come to light. Let us see the facts laid bare. Let the veil drop from the eyes of a blinded planet, and let them come in. Let us all join together in a celebration of Edward Jellico. All power to Jellico.