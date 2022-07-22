The Dragon Prince Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

This seems to be the year of the dragon. There's "House of the Dragon," a "Dragon Age" cartoon, and if you extend the calendar year a bunch there's even the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" movie. Also joining the dance of dragons is the highly anticipated fourth season of Netflix's "The Dragon Prince," a show that sneakily became the best fantasy TV show on the air, with its complex tale of betrayal, love, and magic amidst a world at war.

The animated series follows two prince half-brothers accompanied by an elf assassin as they journey on a quest to bring the last baby dragon to its kin, hoping to end a millennium-old conflict between elves and humans that culminated with the assassination of the previous dragon king.

Last season ended with the boys Callum and Ezran successfully bringing the young Zym to his mother and even built up an army of dragons, elves, and sympathetic humans to defend the last dragon and defeat the army of the evil sorcerer Viren. During the battle, Viren falls to his death.

Where one story ends, another begins. Here's what we know about season 4 of "The Dragon Prince," dubbed "The Mystery of Aaravos."