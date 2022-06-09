The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer: The Incredible Fantasy Series TV Series Finally Returns

Ever since "Game of Thrones" ended, everyone has been looking for the next big fantasy TV show. Of course, we've got some good candidates, from "The Witcher" and "Shadow and Bone," to "The Wheel of Time," and now the upcoming "House of the Dragon" and the "Lord of the Rings" TV show.

While the search has focused on live-action, the unfortunate and still very wrong assumption that animation is somehow a "lesser" medium meant for kids has made people miss out on the best fantasy TV show currently on TV — "The Dragon Prince." The spiritual successor to "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is an epic tale of political intrigue, romance, adventure, action, and magic set in a fleshed-out world with a vast mythology.

The show follows two prince half-brothers and an elf assassin as they set out to bring the last infant dragon to its kind, in an attempt to end a thousand-year-old conflict between elves and humans.

After what feels like 84 years (it's been three, but feels much longer), "The Dragon Prince is finally coming back with new episodes this year, and we have a new trailer to prove it.