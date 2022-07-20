How House Of The Dragon Fixes Game Of Thrones' Diversity Problem

While we might be living in a post-"Oscars So White" world, old habits die hard (especially the bad ones), and there are still plenty of movies and TV shows where the majority of the cast is white for no good reason. Alternatively, there are films and series where the sheer whiteness of it all is the point, like the Roy family drama on "Succession."

Another HBO show, the upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," likewise focuses on the familial squabbles at the heart of the very white House Targaryen, 200 years before Danerys Targaryen emerged from the ashes of the clan's once-mighty dynasty. As such, co-showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal (the latter of whom is also credited for creating the show with "A Song of Ice and Fire" aficionado George R.R. Martin) cast the series accordingly, hiring the likes of Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, and Matt Smith to play key Targaryens. Wherever they could, however, the pair tried to make the cast more inclusive.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Condal said he and Sapochnik made a conscious effort to avoid the diversity problem that plagued "Game of Thrones" throughout its run. That included not casting actors of color in stereotypical roles for this type of fantasy fare: